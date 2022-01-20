2023 Edge DJ Samuels recaps weekday trip to Rutgers

Rutgers Football played host to a few notable recruits from the Big North on Wednesday as Bergen Catholic High School defensive linemen DJ Samuels and Sydir Mitchell came to Piscataway for an unofficial visit.

TKR was able to catch up with Samuels earlier this morning to get the full scoop on how things went.

“It was a great trip,” Samuels told TKR. “I got to meet the new Defensive Coordinator (Joe Harasymiak) and I already knew coach (Marquise) Watson from when he was over at Ole Miss, but it was the first time meeting them both at Rutgers. They sat my mom and I down and just put it all out there that they are going to recruit me hard, they like my tape and showed off that Rutgers vibe.”

“I also got to go to my first Rutgers Basketball game, it was great energy, you saw all the players in the stands and we were with coach (Greg) Schiano. Definitely a great environment.”