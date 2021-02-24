It's been about two months since The Knight Report last did a recruiting board update and a lot has changed as Rutgers Football lost one commitment, but also gained five more in the CHOP22 class.

Let's take a look at some of the top targets and where they stand with the Scarlet Knights.

NOTE: Red indicates a commitment, orange indicates a prospect we believe could commit, yellow is status quo, blue indicates a prospect who has cooled off or excluded Rutgers from their list of schools and black is for the ones committed elsewhere.

The prospects are listed in order of confidence in Rutgers landing them.