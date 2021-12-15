2022 Rutgers Football Early Signing Day Central
Today marked the first day that high school football recruits from around the country could sign their National Letters of Intent and officially become part of their future college programs.
The Rutgers Football program is expected to sign just about everyone in their class today and TKR has everything you need to know about them from the day they committed to film breakdown and much more.
**We will continue to update this page as the prospects letters of intent come in**
SIGNED PROSPECTS
-- Samuel Brown talks Rutgers commitment
-- Breaking down what Brown's commitment means
-- CHOP22 class recaps December official visit to campus
-- TKR breaks down the highlight tape of Samuel Brown
-- Brown's HS head coach talks about what Rutgers is getting
-- Brown earns Rutgers offer (7/20)
-- Amarion Brown talks Rutgers commitment
-- Breaking down what Brown's commitment means
-- CHOP22 class recaps December official visit to campus
-- TKR breaks down the highlight tape of Amarion Brown
-- Brown's HS head coach talks about what Rutgers is getting
-- Jacob Allen talks Rutgers commitment
-- Allen earns All-American Bowl nomination
-- Breaking down what Allen's commitment means
-- CHOP22 class recaps December official visit to campus
-- TKR breaks down the highlight tape of Jacob Allen
-- Allen's HS head coach talks about what Rutgers is getting
-- Asamoah earns Rutgers offer (9/20)
-- Kobe Asamoah talks Rutgers commitment
-- CHOP22 class recaps December official visit to campus
-- De Croce earns Rutgers offer (11/20)
-- Joe De Croce talks Rutgers commitment
-- De Croce talks knee injury, rehab timeline
-- CHOP22 class recaps December official visit to campus
-- TKR breaks down the highlight tape of Joe De Croce
-- De Croce's HS head coach talks about what Rutgers is getting
-- Kenny Fletcher talks Rutgers commitment
-- CHOP22 class recaps December official visit to campus
-- TKR breaks down the highlight tape of Kenny Fletcher
-- Fletcher's HS head coach talks about what Rutgers is getting
-- Moses Walker talks Rutgers commitment
-- Breaking down what Walker's commitment means
-- CHOP22 class recaps December official visit to campus
-- TKR breaks down the highlight tape of Moses Walker
-- Walker's HS head coach talks about what Rutgers is getting
-- Anthony Johnson talks Rutgers commitment
-- Breaking down what Johnson's commitment means
-- CHOP22 class recaps December official visit to campus
-- TKR breaks down the highlight tape of Anthony Johnson
-- Johnson's HS head coach talks about what Rutgers is getting
-- Rochelle earns Rutgers offer (9/21)
-- Rashad Rochelle talks Rutgers commitment
-- CHOP22 class recaps December official visit to campus
-- TKR breaks down the highlight tape of Rashad Rochelle
-- Rochelle's HS head coach talks about what Rutgers is getting
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
UNSIGNED PROSPECTS
--------------------------------------------------------------
