The Buffalo native is listed as a 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver who made the news official via Twitter moments ago.

Class of 2022, Western New York Maritime School (NY) wide receiver Addison Copeland has made his college decision and verbally committed to Rutgers Football.

Copeland earned his offer from the Scarlet Knights in mid-July and has been very high on the program since.

“I was at a loss of words," he told The Knight Report in July. "Not too many kids get a Power 5 offer up here. I spoke to Coach Schiano, Coach Brown, Coach Underwood, and Coach Scheier on WebEx for a few months now and they just tell me what they hear and think about me and tell me about the school and its history. They’re super high on my list."

The New York native is the first verbal commit in Rutgers' 2022 recruiting class and chose the Scarlet Knights over scholarship offers from Buffalo, BYU, Indiana and UMass.

Copeland is currently ranked as a three-star prospect, as well as the No. 5 overall prospect in the state of New York for the 2022 class, per the Rivals.com database.