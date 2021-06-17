With the Rutgers baseball season over, Steve Owens and the Rutgers coaching staff have shifted their attention to recruiting. The Scarlet Knights added their eighth commit in the 2022 recruiting class with the commitment of right-handed pitcher Andrew Goldan.

Goldan is a 6’1” 185-pound pitcher out of St. Joseph High School and is from Watchung, New Jersey. On Perfect Game, Goldan is a top 500 prospect and the 462nd ranked right-handed pitcher in the country. He’s also the 53rd ranked prospect and the 12th ranked right-handed pitcher in New Jersey.

Goldan has been on a couple of schools radar but really started to gain interest from Rutgers earlier this year.

