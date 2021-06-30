2022 forward Braeden Moore recaps official visit with Rutgers Basketball
Earlier this week Rutgers Basketball played host to one of their top targets in class of 2022 forward Braeden Moore and he came away from his multi day trip to campus rather impressed.
“We toured the campus a lot,” Moore told TKR. “I had a chance to sit down with (Steve) Pikiell and I had a lot of one on one time with him. I got a workout in and even had a nice dinner with some of the players too and spoke with them a lot. It was really hot, but it was a lot of fun.”
