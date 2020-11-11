One of the biggest priorities, if not the biggest, for Rutgers on the recruiting trail in 2022 is the offensive line. The Scarlet Knights will take their search from coast to coast, but as always, if they can land top players in the Garden State to fill needs, they will take that route.

A player who fits that billing is Don Bosco Prep tackle Joe De Croce. The 6-foot-6, 290-pounder landed a scholarship from Andrew Aurich and Greg Schiano on Wednesday evening.