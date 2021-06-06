2022 DB Bridges high on Rutgers Football after official visit
For the first time in over a year Rutgers Football hosted official visitors on campus welcoming seven recruits from the class of 2022.One of those recruits was defensive back Oliver Bridges out of ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news