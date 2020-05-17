News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-17 09:53:28 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 Rutgers WR target Theodore Lockley making virtual visit

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
Recruiting Insider
@ryanwpatti

The Scarlet Knights have three wide receiver commits in the 2021 cycle and it seems as though the staff would like to add one more.Mainland (FL) speedster Theodore Lockley is a name still on the ra...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}