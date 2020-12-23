The unofficial scholarship chart is a guide for Rutgers Football fans. It displays the roster by year and position.

The numbers at each position are totaled in the header row. The numbers by year are totaled by offense, defense, special teams and the total roster. It counts the 2021-2025 Rutgers senior classes.

Players who signed this past December along with transfers have been added. This past season didn't count towards player eligibility, so a large majority of guys listed below are still listed in their same spots as last year.

