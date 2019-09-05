2021 RB Johnny Martin III talks about experience playing at SHI Stadium
This year’s high school football “Rumble on the Raritan” is a two-weekend event that features some of the Tri-State area’s best prospects, plenty of which are Rutgers targets.Highland (NJ) 2021 run...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news