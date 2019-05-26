2021 QB Dorian Nowell on Rutgers: ‘Nothing is better than home’
It's never too early to get a head start on the future quarterback room and that's what Rutgers is working to do with its recruitment of Paramus Catholic (NJ) 2021 signal caller Dorian Nowell.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder has been to Piscataway on countless occasions and it seems like only a matter of time before the Scarlet Knights come through with an offer.
Nowell spoke with the site about his recent trip to the campus and what made it worth while.
“The last time I visited was actually their second spring practice and I loved it,” he told The Knight Report. “The atmosphere is great and there are a bunch of guys I already know like Jarrett Paul and Drew Singleton. I also saw Johnny Langan from Bergen Catholic who stood out and looked good. I love the tempo and they always practice with a high motor.”
Nowell likes being around offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach John McNulty and hopes the strong relationship and positive conversations eventually lead to a scholarship.
“It was good seeing Coach McNulty coach out there as well,” he said. “I always have a good talk with him every time I go down there about where I’m at and the overall recruiting process. He wants me to know Rutgers provides a great opportunity for me athletically as well as academically and that I would have a chance to compete for playing time there.
“An offer from them would mean a lot,” he added. “It’s my home school and nothing is better than home.”
Massachusetts and Syracuse are the two programs to offer Nowell.
The Manhattan native made trips to UNLV (Feb. 24), Boston College (Apr. 6), Syracuse (Apr. 13), Yale (Apr. 18), Wisconsin (Apr. 23) and Wake Forest (Apr. 25) earlier in the offseason.