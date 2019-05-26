It's never too early to get a head start on the future quarterback room and that's what Rutgers is working to do with its recruitment of Paramus Catholic (NJ) 2021 signal caller Dorian Nowell.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder has been to Piscataway on countless occasions and it seems like only a matter of time before the Scarlet Knights come through with an offer.

Nowell spoke with the site about his recent trip to the campus and what made it worth while.

“The last time I visited was actually their second spring practice and I loved it,” he told The Knight Report. “The atmosphere is great and there are a bunch of guys I already know like Jarrett Paul and Drew Singleton. I also saw Johnny Langan from Bergen Catholic who stood out and looked good. I love the tempo and they always practice with a high motor.”