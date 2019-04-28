News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-28 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 Louisiana QB Mula talks unofficial visit to Piscataway

Mnaaamsnqthe8qtulfha
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Throughout the entire spring, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team has played host to a large contingent of high school prospect from around the country. The latest visitor was 2021 quarterbac...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}