Sherwood has toured Wisconsin (Nov. 9), Boston College (Nov. 16) and Virginia Tech (Nov. 23) since his season concluded, but he’s hoping to make more frequent trips now that he has more time.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder is starting to develop a relationship with recruiting communications director Matt Hewitt after making a game visit earlier in the year.

Peddie School (NJ) 2021 linebacker Davis Sherwood watched as his teammates Chris Mayo , Korey Smith and Alexander Gilbertson fielded offers from Rutgers. Now, it could be his turn.

He spoke with The Knight Report about his standing with Rutgers as well as where he’s at in his recruiting process.

“I’ve been in touch with Coach Hewitt over the past month or so on Twitter about getting out there for another visit,” he told TKR. “I was at their game against Massachusetts and it showed me a lot of good things about Rutgers football. I’ve been pretty limited because we play on Saturdays but once the contact period starts, I’m looking to get the ball rolling a bit more with my recruitment.”

Sherwood loves what the Big 10 has to offer having visited multiple schools in the league. He’s intrigued by the level of competition along with the brand of football that he feels suits his skill set.

“I love how competitive it is and that every game is a tough opponent,” he said. “You play a top 25 team or a borderline top 25 team each week.

“From a linebacker standpoint, it’s a perfect conference for me. I can run sideline to sideline and stop the ground game like every guy in the conference can. I love how physical the games are and how much the coaches emphasize the line of scrimmage.”

The junior thinks his opinion falls in line with other prospects in that Rutgers can be a place to find success. He’s hoping an offer from the Scarlet Knights is on its way.

“I’m sure other recruits see it as a place where you could go help the team turn a corner and compete in the Big 10 like I do,” he said. “An offer would mean the world to me. It would give me an opportunity to help a rich program return to national prevalence. I look forward to building my relationship with Coach Hewitt and the rest of the staff in the future.”

Dartmouth, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt and Yale make up some of the other programs in contact with Sherwood.

He visited Vanderbilt in the summer and hopes to make a trip to Missouri in the offseason.