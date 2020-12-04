Recently the Rutgers track and field team landed one of the fastest kids in the state as Donovan Catholic two-sport star James Bivins signed his letter of intent to attend Rutgers University and runt rack for the Scarlet Knights.

Bivins is a 5-foot-8, 170-pound athlete who finished 2020 with one of the best long jumps (23’/1.5” - #7 in US) and 55 meter runs (6.39 - #6 in US) in the country.

“Growing up I went to the Rutgers Football games,” Bivins told TKR. “I always liked the atmosphere and the energy at Rutgers, so I thought it was a good fit for me and they have my major. I also believe that Rutgers track can help me make my dreams of going to the Olympics come true.”

