2021 James Bivins signs with Rutgers track, hopes to walk on football team
Recently the Rutgers track and field team landed one of the fastest kids in the state as Donovan Catholic two-sport star James Bivins signed his letter of intent to attend Rutgers University and runt rack for the Scarlet Knights.
Bivins is a 5-foot-8, 170-pound athlete who finished 2020 with one of the best long jumps (23’/1.5” - #7 in US) and 55 meter runs (6.39 - #6 in US) in the country.
“Growing up I went to the Rutgers Football games,” Bivins told TKR. “I always liked the atmosphere and the energy at Rutgers, so I thought it was a good fit for me and they have my major. I also believe that Rutgers track can help me make my dreams of going to the Olympics come true.”
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!
THE COMMITMENT⚔️💯 pic.twitter.com/Co9lboF4Az— James Bivins (@Jbiv_) November 20, 2020
The South Jersey athlete went on to talk more about why Rutgers was the place for him.
“Having a full scholarship is probably one of the main selling points,” said Bivins. “I want to be a business major and I know Rutgers has a good business program. I want to pursue business because I want to be my own boss and start a company. I took a lot of courses in high school for business, so I feel like I can be very successful in that field.”
Along with running track for the Scarlet Knights, Bivins also wants to try to walk on to the football team.
“I am running track for Rutgers, I talked with the track coach a little bit about me walking on for football and he was on board with it,” said Bivins. “I haven’t spoken to the football staff just yet, I’m trying to get in touch with them. I believe I got the talent and I don’t want it to go to waste.”
Bivins chose Rutgers over interest from Long Island University, Monmouth for football along with Colorado, Michigan and Penn State who were pursuing him for track.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board