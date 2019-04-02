Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-02 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 DePaul quarterback Butler discusses recent visit to Rutgers

Lhzj6zzojtexuxg7fv4p
Twitter
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

DePaul Catholic (NJ) will have a new quarterback under center in sophomore Andrew Butler given the departure of 2019 Penn State signee Taquan Roberson.Butler was on the banks with a number of his t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}