Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-27 00:55:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 Blair Academy DE Aaron Armitage discusses Rutgers offer

Qhv2a8crnidrjwyxwg4g
Rivals.com
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Staff Writer

Virginia was the only school on the list of Blair Academy (NJ) 2021 defensive end Aaron Armitage until Rutgers offered him during his visit to Piscataway a little over a week ago.The Knight Report ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}