2020 Union WR Ahmirr Robinson recaps Rutgers Official Visit
This past weekend the Rutgers Football coaching staff hosted several official visitors, one of who was Union High School wide receiver Ahmirr Robinson.The Scarlet Knights originally offered the thr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news