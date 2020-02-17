The unofficial scholarship chart is a guide for Rutgers Football fans. It displays the roster by year and position.

The numbers at each position are totaled in the header row. The numbers by year are totaled by offense, defense, special teams and the total roster. It counts the 2020-2024 Rutgers senior classes.

Players who signed this past December / February along with transfers have been added. Last year's freshmen who played in five games or more are listed in the redshirt freshman class. Those who have redshirted in the past will have an asterisk next to their names.

For the 2020 season, Rutgers will likely once again be under the normal limit of 85 scholarship players as they are currently at 83 total scholarships for the 2020 class. Here is the complete picture of where things stand.