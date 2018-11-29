2020 QB Alaimo talks Non-Public Group 4 state title, updates recruitment
Rutgers 2020 quarterback target Mike Alaimo collected his second state title as a St. Joseph Regional (NJ) Green Knight, this one coming against Bergen Catholic (NJ) in a 13-0 shutout in a monsoon....
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news