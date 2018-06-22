2020 Maryland ATH Blount Recaps Thursday Rutgers Visit
On Thursday afternoon the Scarlet Knights welcomed a couple of visitors to campus. One of the visitors was 2020 athlete Konner Blount out of St. Charles High School (Maryland).
Konner is the younger brother of current Rutgers target and Maryland commit Kameron Blount. This was the younger Blount’s first trip and unofficial visit to Rutgers and it was definitely a big one for him.
“The Rutgers visit was really cool and eye opening for me because of how welcomed my family and I both felt,” Blount told TKR. “Coach Boone, coach Niemann, and coach Robinson took us around the campus and we talked to all of the other coaches and players too. We talked for a while and I just felt real comfortable there. We later had the opportunity to try on their uniforms along with the cleats and stuff.
"They have a equipment manager up there who is one of the best in the country who takes the time to have all the equipment fit perfectly for all their players. You can really tell how passionate he is about his job and we also hung out with Emily Eads, who we always see up there on trips.”
Had to flick it up during a personal photo shoot for @kameronblount4 @ogscrappy at @RFootball @RUAthletics Thanks so much for showing our sons such a great time. They looked good in that white & scarlet. We truly enjoyed ourselves. 🛡⚔️🏈 #BrothersWhoBall #B1G pic.twitter.com/zcdEbu2i71— Nikki Blount Jackson (@NikkiBJaxx417) June 22, 2018
Blount went on to talk about his favorite part of the whole visit.
“My favorite part was definitely meeting with the players and talking to their linebacker Trevor Morris,” he said. “He was giving us advice on the recruiting process and he was just real with us. He was telling us how not worry about anything and just ball out.”
The younger Blount is a class of 2020 prospect and doesn’t hold any offers just yet. However, don’t be shocked if Rutgers threw their hat in the ring for his recruitment soon.
“A Rutgers offer for me would mean the world,” Blound said. “I mean all of the people I call my brothers likeDeshawn Holt, Jalen McCain, Jalen McNair, Jordan Houston and people like that, it would give us a chance to play ball together and my dream is to play ball with my brother Kam (Blount) in college and Rutgers looks like one of the places that I want to do it at, lord willing.”
Next up for Blount is a possible visit to Indiana. Blount and his family have yet to schedule a date for a possible Indiana visit, but they have been in contact with the staff and it sounds like a visit could happen soon.
