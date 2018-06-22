On Thursday afternoon the Scarlet Knights welcomed a couple of visitors to campus. One of the visitors was 2020 athlete Konner Blount out of St. Charles High School (Maryland).

Konner is the younger brother of current Rutgers target and Maryland commit Kameron Blount. This was the younger Blount’s first trip and unofficial visit to Rutgers and it was definitely a big one for him.

“The Rutgers visit was really cool and eye opening for me because of how welcomed my family and I both felt,” Blount told TKR. “Coach Boone, coach Niemann, and coach Robinson took us around the campus and we talked to all of the other coaches and players too. We talked for a while and I just felt real comfortable there. We later had the opportunity to try on their uniforms along with the cleats and stuff.

"They have a equipment manager up there who is one of the best in the country who takes the time to have all the equipment fit perfectly for all their players. You can really tell how passionate he is about his job and we also hung out with Emily Eads, who we always see up there on trips.”