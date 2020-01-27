2020 Lucas Giordano commits to Rutgers, third PWO commit today
Rutgers Football has landed yet another preferred walk-on commit today as offensive lineman Lucas Giordano announced his decision via Twitter. This is the Scarlet Knights third PWO commitment today and fifth since Greg Schiano took over as head coach.
I would like to thank everyone through this journey. I am 100% commited to Rutgers University!! @GregSchiano @Coach__Gleeson @Coach_Aurich @CoachNunz @CoachHoffmannRU #chop pic.twitter.com/mecWtEOHPW— Lucas Giordano (@lucasgiordano72) January 27, 2020
Giordano is a Livingston, New Jersey native, but attended high school and played football for Seton Hall Prep up in West Orange. His commitment comes almost immediately after he took an official visit to campus this past weekend.
The in-state prospect is the first offensive lineman preferred walk-on commit in the 2020 class, joining the likes of fellow PWO commits running back Tashawn Brinson, tight end Kevin Schaefer athlete Piotr Partyla and athlete Nasir Montgomery.