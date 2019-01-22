Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-22 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 Georgia WR Jones appreciates Rutgers culture after offer

Oqflofeubznomnynqcsc
Cam Gaskins, WGXA
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Staff Writer

Marcayll Jones of Warner Robins (GA) joins Joshua Downs and Jontavis Robertson in the group of 2020 wideouts from the Peach State to earn a Rutgers offer. Jones led all of Georgia in receiving yard...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}