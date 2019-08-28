2020 Florida TE Caleb Perez is high on Rutgers after recent offer
With six months to go until National Signing Day, the Rutgers football program isn’t slowing down on identifying prospects throughout the country in hopes of adding to their 2020 football recruiting class.
Tight end Caleb Perez out of Bishop Moore (Orlando, FL) is the latest prospect to received an offer from Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are the first power five school to offer the Florida native and The Knight Report was able to catch up with him find out more about the offer.
THE KNIGHT REPORT: Who is your main recruiter from Rutgers and who offered you a scholarship?
CALEB PEREZ: “Coach Joseph was the one to call me up and give the offer, him along with Eric Joseph. Both of them have been recruiting me over the past couple of weeks.”
TKR: What is your interest in Rutgers and what position was the offer for?
CP: “I have a high level of interest in Rutgers, the opportunity to play Big 10 football is a huge deal to me. The coaches that I would be working with sound like awesome guys. Rutgers has offered me to play tight end, but I would not be opposed to play a little defensive end if they wanted."
TKR: What intrigues you the most about Rutgers?
CP: “The main thing personally that intrigues me about Rutgers is their 7-year BA/MD program, which allows students easy access into medical school after finishing their pre-med undergrad. Rutgers is an awesome school and is definitely high in consideration."
TKR: Do you have any plans to visit Rutgers in the future?
CP: “Yes sir! Coach Joseph and I have been in communication about a visit, and we are trying to work out a date sometime mid-season.”
TKR: Now that Rutgers has offered, where do the Scarlet Knights stand with you currently?
CP: “Rutgers stands very high in the list, top-3 for sure."
THE KNIGHT REPORT EVALUATION:
STRENGTHS: Size, Hands, Blocking
WEAKNESSES: Lateral Speed, Lateral Cuts
"Caleb Perez has great physical size at the tight end position and will impose his will on you whether he has his hand in the dirt or is lined up out as a wide receiver. The catch radius that he offers for quarterbacks in 1-on-1 matchups is what separates him versus most guys outside on the perimeter. One of his strengths his is ability to finish blocks through the whistle. Perez is a violent blocker who plays with a nice base, and shoot’s his hands quickly into the opponent’s chest plate. What impressed me most about Caleb Perez is his ability to find the zones between defensive coverage’s that they were giving to him. He does a good job of understanding when to throttle down into the hole and give a target to the quarterback. Caleb will have to improve his lateral speed and lateral cuts when breaking inside or outside on routes. When attacking the football in the air, Perez high points it to use his hands to grab possession of the ball instead of using his body. Overall, Caleb Perez has a bright future and Rutgers fans should keep a close eye on the Orlando prospect within the next few months." -- Anthony Siciliano
