With six months to go until National Signing Day, the Rutgers football program isn’t slowing down on identifying prospects throughout the country in hopes of adding to their 2020 football recruiting class. Tight end Caleb Perez out of Bishop Moore (Orlando, FL) is the latest prospect to received an offer from Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are the first power five school to offer the Florida native and The Knight Report was able to catch up with him find out more about the offer.

THE KNIGHT REPORT: Who is your main recruiter from Rutgers and who offered you a scholarship? CALEB PEREZ: “Coach Joseph was the one to call me up and give the offer, him along with Eric Joseph. Both of them have been recruiting me over the past couple of weeks.”

TKR: What is your interest in Rutgers and what position was the offer for? CP: “I have a high level of interest in Rutgers, the opportunity to play Big 10 football is a huge deal to me. The coaches that I would be working with sound like awesome guys. Rutgers has offered me to play tight end, but I would not be opposed to play a little defensive end if they wanted."

TKR: What intrigues you the most about Rutgers? CP: “The main thing personally that intrigues me about Rutgers is their 7-year BA/MD program, which allows students easy access into medical school after finishing their pre-med undergrad. Rutgers is an awesome school and is definitely high in consideration."

TKR: Do you have any plans to visit Rutgers in the future? CP: “Yes sir! Coach Joseph and I have been in communication about a visit, and we are trying to work out a date sometime mid-season.”

TKR: Now that Rutgers has offered, where do the Scarlet Knights stand with you currently? CP: “Rutgers stands very high in the list, top-3 for sure."