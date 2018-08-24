2020 Bergen Catholic QB Talks Relationship With Rutgers Coaches
Bergen Catholic (NJ) 2020 quarterback Andrew Boel got his first taste of the strong Tri-State area competition at the June 23 Rutgers Passing Camp.Following the event, Boel spoke with The Knight Re...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news