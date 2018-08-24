Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-24 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 Bergen Catholic QB Talks Relationship With Rutgers Coaches

Zsvlrqkogceapl2nga25
HUDL
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
Staff Writer

Bergen Catholic (NJ) 2020 quarterback Andrew Boel got his first taste of the strong Tri-State area competition at the June 23 Rutgers Passing Camp.Following the event, Boel spoke with The Knight Re...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}