2019 Rumson-Fair Haven OT praises Rutgers, talks PWO offer
Rumson-Fair Haven (NJ) 2019 offensive tackle Spencer Short concluded his high school football career with a bang both on and off the field. He picked up a preferred walk-on offer from Rutgers on No...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news