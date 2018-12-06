Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-06 16:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2019 Rumson-Fair Haven OT praises Rutgers, talks PWO offer

Q5uqeuyazb8bkjoi8bmi
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Staff Writer

Rumson-Fair Haven (NJ) 2019 offensive tackle Spencer Short concluded his high school football career with a bang both on and off the field. He picked up a preferred walk-on offer from Rutgers on No...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}