2019 Pennsylvania OL Blake Zalar to join Rutgers on PWO offer
Shamokin (PA) 2019 offensive lineman Blake Zalar announced late Wednesday afternoon that he has committed to Rutgers on the preferred walk-on offer he was given in December.
The Knight Report sat down with the 6-foot-3, 270-pounder to recap why he chose the Scarlet Knights, how they suit him academically and where he sees the program going down the road.
“I made trips the past week to Bloomsburg, Cornell and Lehigh the past week, but I decided Rutgers was the school for me,” Zalar told TKR. “The facilities blew me away, the staff blew me away and the academic support on hand couldn’t have been greater for me.”
RU🛡⚔️ pic.twitter.com/oimpmZeedL— Blake Zalar (@BMZala01) February 6, 2019
Zalar believes Rutgers’ location can help him flourish off the field and set him up to network on a broad horizon.
“I’m set to major in business and it’s great that Rutgers is right between New York City and Philadelphia,” he said. “It makes perfect sense and academically it’s a place where I can thrive.”
The first-team all-state lineman trusts the coaching staff and feels the positive energy is what can turn the program around.
“The vibe out there is great and everyone expects things to be turned around,” he said. “The coaches expect it and the players expect it. Everyone is grinding to turn it around and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”
Along with Rutgers, Zalar held PWO offers from Miami and Temple.