Shamokin (PA) 2019 offensive lineman Blake Zalar announced late Wednesday afternoon that he has committed to Rutgers on the preferred walk-on offer he was given in December.

The Knight Report sat down with the 6-foot-3, 270-pounder to recap why he chose the Scarlet Knights, how they suit him academically and where he sees the program going down the road.

“I made trips the past week to Bloomsburg, Cornell and Lehigh the past week, but I decided Rutgers was the school for me,” Zalar told TKR. “The facilities blew me away, the staff blew me away and the academic support on hand couldn’t have been greater for me.”