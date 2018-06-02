Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-02 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2019 OLB Holt talks Westlake football, recruitment & more

Zgw3vuh0fioaoz6qgqd9
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
Staff Writer

Westlake (MD) 2019 outside linebacker Deshawn Holt is in the midst of a camp-heavy offseason with interest pouring in from several schools.The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder spoke to The Knight Report about...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}