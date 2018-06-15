2019 lineman Liam Dick talks Clarkson football, offseason & Rutgers recruit
Canadian 2019 offensive lineman Liam Dick was one of the few highly-rated recruits at the June 9 East Coast Elite Camp in Piscataway, NJ. The 6-foot-7, 300-pounder spoke to The Knight Report prior ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news