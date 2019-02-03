The Knight Report spoke with the 5-foot-10, 170-pounder about why he picked Rutgers, his excitement to team up with familiar faces and the faith he has in the program moving forward.

Kicker/punter Guy Fava became the first last week when he chose the Scarlet Knights over offers from Albany, Howard and Rhode Island.

Rutgers received its second 2019 walk-on commitment from Don Bosco Prep (NJ) as wide receiver Christian Dremel announced his plans to do so earlier this afternoon.

“I’ve been going to Rutgers since I was a kid with all of the camps and everything,” Dremel told TKR. “Just being there with my parents last weekend was reassuring after seeing the school itself. The academics and the opportunity to play in the Big 10 makes it a no-brainer that I couldn’t pass up.”



Dremel is particularly eager to join forces with not only Fava, but some of the other members of the Big North who recently stepped foot on the banks.

“I know Johnny Langan, Drew Singleton, Matt Alaimo and of course Michael Maietti because he went to Bosco,” he said. “Out of all the places I looked, I didn’t feel as comfortable as I do with those guys. I’m hoping that they can help make it an easy transition.”

The Caldwell native as a result believes this crop of talent gives the program a chance to erase some of its recent woes.

“They just got all those guys that transferred in and the recruiting class is good as well,” Dremel said. “It can only go up from here, so we have to trust the guys that we have. I’m going to do my part and whatever I can to help this team win games.”

Rutgers has another PWO commit at wide receiver in Cedar Grove’s John Guaimano, who earned official academic acceptance into the university last month.