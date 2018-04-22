This afternoon, the Scarlet Knights landed a commitment from cornerback Donald Williams of Camden High School in South Jersey.

The Knight Report spoke with the 6-foot-, 173-pound prospect immediately after his decision to talk about why he choose to commit to the Scarlet Knights.

“I decided to commit to Rutgers because of the amount of love they have shown me, it's been crazy," Williams told TKR. "They showed that they actually care about me aside from football. Coach Ash and I have a great bond with each other. When a great bond with the head coach like Ash and he takes the time out of his very busy schedule to talk to me it means a lot. He just has the casual conversations with me all the time, asking how I’m doing and all that, it feels special.”

Williams went on to talk about how he told the staff about his commitment.

“I just texted coach Ash right away,” said Williams. “Basically I just said "Whats up coach, I want to play for you! Then he said to me, “Wait you want to commit?” and I said “yes sir”. Just after that he told me that this is huge and it was a great day to be a Knight."