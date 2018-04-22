This afternoon, the Scarlet Knights landed a commitment from cornerback Donald Williams of Camden High School in South Jersey.
The Knight Report spoke with the 6-foot-, 173-pound prospect immediately after his decision to talk about why he choose to commit to the Scarlet Knights.
“I decided to commit to Rutgers because of the amount of love they have shown me, it's been crazy," Williams told TKR. "They showed that they actually care about me aside from football. Coach Ash and I have a great bond with each other. When a great bond with the head coach like Ash and he takes the time out of his very busy schedule to talk to me it means a lot. He just has the casual conversations with me all the time, asking how I’m doing and all that, it feels special.”
Williams went on to talk about how he told the staff about his commitment.
“I just texted coach Ash right away,” said Williams. “Basically I just said "Whats up coach, I want to play for you! Then he said to me, “Wait you want to commit?” and I said “yes sir”. Just after that he told me that this is huge and it was a great day to be a Knight."
#Kn19htUp 🛡⚔️ pic.twitter.com/H2tsrjVGqw— The Don⏳. (@_kiddlove_) April 15, 2018
Despite having more than one coach recruiting his area coach, Williams told TKR that the entire Rutgers staff was recruiting him.
“Coach Corey Brown is my recruiting coach,” stated Williams. “He’s a really great guy and I like him a lot as coach. Even though he’s my recruiting coach, all of the staff has been recruiting me to join Rutgers. Everyone from coach Ash to coach Brown has been showing me love.”
Next up for Williams is he plans on visiting Rutgers this Sunday for the teams annual recruit BBQ event that takes place after the Rivals 3-Stripe camp.
“I plan on visiting on Sunday after the rivals camp,” Williams mentioned. “I’ve already been up there a couple times, so I know what it’s all about. I’m just going to hang out with the staff and recruits.”
Recently some of the top recruits in the state have decided to commit to a lot of out of state schools, but Williams decided to stay home and commit to Rutgers.
“I don’t think there is much more Rutgers can do about keeping New Jersey kids home. Some of those kids just want to get out of the state and go elsewhere. The one thing Rutgers Athletics could do is just keep proving to those guys that there is no place like home.”